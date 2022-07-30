Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.53

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $2.80. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 57,333 shares changing hands.

Socket Mobile Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 18.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

