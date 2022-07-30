Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.63

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.63 and traded as low as $23.60. Makita shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 85,844 shares.

MKTAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Makita had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Analysts expect that Makita Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

