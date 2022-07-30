Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:BHC opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

