Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Lowered to $98.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 519,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 729,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,153,000 after buying an additional 25,692 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

