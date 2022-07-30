Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Lowered to $98.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 519,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 729,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,153,000 after buying an additional 25,692 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

