Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Lowered to $82.00 at UBS Group

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AWI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.44.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.