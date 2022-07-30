Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.01

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$60.01 and traded as low as C$59.90. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$61.37, with a volume of 1,468,071 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Imperial Oil to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.06.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 9.8900004 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.