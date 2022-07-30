TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSYHY opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.34.

TravelSky Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.0648 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

