Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 70.1% in July

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the June 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.
Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. Tsumura & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
