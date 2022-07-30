Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 70.1% in July

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the June 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. Tsumura & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

