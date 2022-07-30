Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance

TYOYY stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.42. Taiyo Yuden has a fifty-two week low of $127.50 and a fifty-two week high of $283.49.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

