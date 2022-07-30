PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,509,200 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the June 30th total of 2,953,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,092.0 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PostNL from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:TNTFF opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. PostNL has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

