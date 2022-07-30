Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $749.98

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 749.98 ($9.04) and traded as high as GBX 802.80 ($9.67). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 802.80 ($9.67), with a volume of 1,424,465 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on TATE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.24) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.27) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13,380.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 767.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 749.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.80 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 602.78%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

