Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.54

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.54 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 57.20 ($0.69). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 57.20 ($0.69), with a volume of 5,529 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.54. The stock has a market cap of £94.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

