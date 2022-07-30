Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Topdanmark A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $4.65 on Friday. Topdanmark A/S has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Topdanmark A/S from 405.00 to 400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.