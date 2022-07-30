Analysts Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT at $60.40

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.7 %

SEIC stock opened at $55.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.