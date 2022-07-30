Contrasting Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL)

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) and Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Deswell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Latham Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Latham Group and Deswell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 1 1 5 0 2.57 Deswell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Latham Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.36, indicating a potential upside of 161.51%. Given Latham Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Deswell Industries.

Latham Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deswell Industries has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Latham Group and Deswell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $630.46 million 1.04 -$62.35 million ($0.66) -8.32 Deswell Industries $85.49 million 0.61 $8.36 million N/A N/A

Deswell Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Latham Group.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and Deswell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -10.95% 1.61% 0.71% Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Latham Group beats Deswell Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling. The company produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components for electronic entertainment products, power tools, accessories, and outdoor equipment; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment, and cases and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; automobile components; and plastic components of automatic robot. It also provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital and analogue mixing consoles, amplifiers, signal processors, audio interfaces, network audio equipment, and speaker enclosures; consumer audio products, such as multi-channel receivers-amplifiers, and wired and wireless audio streaming products; printed circuit board assemblies; and IoT products. The company sells its products primarily in China, the United States, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Norway, Holland, and Canada. Deswell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.

