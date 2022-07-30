American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Express in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

