NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) and Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Head to Head Contrast

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) and Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NanoViricides and Akouos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides N/A -30.70% -30.16% Akouos N/A -40.01% -33.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of NanoViricides shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Akouos shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of NanoViricides shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Akouos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides N/A N/A -$8.82 million ($0.74) -2.46 Akouos N/A N/A -$86.67 million ($2.83) -1.14

NanoViricides is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akouos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NanoViricides has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akouos has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NanoViricides and Akouos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A Akouos 0 0 1 0 3.00

Akouos has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 457.28%. Given Akouos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akouos is more favorable than NanoViricides.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide. In addition, it develops other nanoviricides drug projects for treatment of different viruses and indications; and HerpeCide program expansion drug projects for different herpes viruses for different indications. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc., a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. The company is also developing AK-CLRN1 for the auditory manifestations of Usher syndrome 3A, or USH3A; and AK-antiVEGF for vestibular schwannoma. In addition, its precision genetic medicine platform addresses hearing loss related to genes needed for supporting cell function. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

