Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Marston’s (LON:MARS) Price Target to GBX 50

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 93 ($1.12).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 47.74 ($0.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. The stock has a market cap of £302.75 million and a P/E ratio of -17.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.22. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 43 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.45 ($1.07).

In related news, insider William Rucker acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($137,349.40).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

