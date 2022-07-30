Head to Head Review: Biotricity (BTCY) vs. Its Competitors

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Biotricity to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million N/A -1.69 Biotricity Competitors $9.22 billion $453.28 million 14.97

Risk & Volatility

Biotricity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Biotricity has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s peers have a beta of -1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Biotricity and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biotricity Competitors 546 3311 3107 60 2.38

Biotricity presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 392.75%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Biotricity Competitors -7.46% 7.35% 2.25%

Summary

Biotricity peers beat Biotricity on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

