Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $110.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from $130.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. CICC Research began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

NYSE SE opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SEA has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SEA will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

