Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

BCYC stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 98.9% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 76.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 407,005 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 175.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 550,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,160,000 after acquiring an additional 350,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 689.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 142,578 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

