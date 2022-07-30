Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.
Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %
BCYC stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94.
Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 98.9% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 76.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 407,005 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 175.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 550,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,160,000 after acquiring an additional 350,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 689.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 142,578 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
