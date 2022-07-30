Morgan Stanley Downgrades LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) to Underweight

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

LZ stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.61. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1,446.94% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

