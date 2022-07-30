Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close.

META has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.93. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

