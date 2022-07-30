Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RAT. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($26.14) to GBX 2,400 ($28.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.51) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.11) to GBX 2,420 ($29.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,403.75 ($28.96).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RAT stock opened at GBX 1,810 ($21.81) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,971 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,923.20. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,230 ($26.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,403.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Rathbones Group

In other Rathbones Group news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 33 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($24.20) per share, with a total value of £662.97 ($798.76).

(Get Rating)

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.