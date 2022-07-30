Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $20.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $11.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.93. Hayward has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $66,219.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,415.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $66,219.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,415.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,182,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $16,406,326.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,728,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,112,579.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,936,294 shares of company stock worth $138,014,111. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Hayward by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 655,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 106,174 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 837,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 208,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hayward by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 703,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

