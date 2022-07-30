JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JOAN opened at $9.04 on Monday. JOANN has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $367.63 million, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.02.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.04%.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in JOANN by 920.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOANN

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.