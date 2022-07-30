HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives GBX 1,285.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,285.83 ($15.49).
A number of brokerages recently commented on HSV. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.46) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($15.66) to GBX 1,200 ($14.46) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.18) to GBX 1,205 ($14.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.
In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 11,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($14.08), for a total transaction of £138,117.35 ($166,406.45). Insiders purchased 38 shares of company stock worth $44,348 over the last three months.
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.
