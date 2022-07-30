Brokerages Set Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target at $52.75

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCII. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday.
Rent-A-Center Stock Performance
Shares of RCII stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center
In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $50,808,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 249,861 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 245,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after buying an additional 189,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 638.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 129,432 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
