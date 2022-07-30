Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $40,620.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 639,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,565.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $40,620.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 639,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,565.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Carnie sold 24,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $162,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,690,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,661.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,217 shares of company stock worth $782,088 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 304,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 69,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,455,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,025,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.18 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Membership Collective Group has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 34.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,577.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Featured Articles

