Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -272.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.