CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $323.00 Average PT from Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $323.00.

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $302.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CACI International has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.56.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CACI International will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

