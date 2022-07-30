Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $187.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 47.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $136.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.29. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

