Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several analysts have commented on DTIL shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $91.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 33,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

