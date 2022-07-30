Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEBO. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

PEBO stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.79%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

