Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADRZY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Andritz in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Andritz from €63.00 ($64.29) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Andritz from €60.00 ($61.22) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Stock Performance

ADRZY opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. Andritz has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

