BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Maintains Rating for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

NYSE:ASH opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $112.91.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 245.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

