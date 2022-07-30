Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ASR stock opened at $187.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.57. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.48 and a fifty-two week high of $230.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.4113 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 395.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Featured Articles

