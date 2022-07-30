Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Mills now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JBAXY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 61 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

