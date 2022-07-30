FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Lowered by Analyst

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Shares of PNGAY opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.3886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

