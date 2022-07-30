FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.38). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Maintains” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.28) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

PLRX opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $628.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.16. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 174,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

