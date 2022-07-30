Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.50 Per Share

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $11.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.44. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

PKG opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

