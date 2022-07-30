Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software maker will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $186.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.60. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at $188,435,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at $188,435,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,534 shares of company stock worth $63,724,140 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,933,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

