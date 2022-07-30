Canadian National Railway Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.61 Per Share (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.41. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $126.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day moving average is $120.05.
Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
