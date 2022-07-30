China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for China Mengniu Dairy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for China Mengniu Dairy’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Mengniu Dairy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $46.26 on Thursday. China Mengniu Dairy has a twelve month low of $43.94 and a twelve month high of $66.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.5267 dividend. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

