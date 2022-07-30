Brokers Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $32.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $33.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $31.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2023 earnings at $42.43 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.6 %

CMG opened at $1,564.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,330.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,428.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.