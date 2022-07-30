Small Cap Consu Comments on Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Small Cap Consu raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.97 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 99.78% and a net margin of 16.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $374.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 622,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 154,141 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,222,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It sells its products through a two-tier sales model comprising 50,972 distributors and 1,063,720 associates.

Featured Stories

