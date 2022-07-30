JMP Securities Cuts Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $200.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $165.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 89.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 255.14%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

