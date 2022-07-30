StockNews.com Upgrades AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to “Buy”

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 107.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 16.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.