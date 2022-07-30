Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Lowered to $29.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after buying an additional 5,268,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,263,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,028,000 after purchasing an additional 317,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,609 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,821,000 after purchasing an additional 980,091 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

