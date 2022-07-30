Raymond James Begins Coverage on Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACHR. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.42.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:ACHR opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 20.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $33,000. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $50,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.